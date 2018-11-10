Tesla’s (TSLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $430.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $350.51 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 29,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $334.98 per share, with a total value of $9,997,143.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,610 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 156.0% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

