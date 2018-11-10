Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.23 Million Stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,129,000 after buying an additional 1,327,564 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,882,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after buying an additional 367,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 4,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,439.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Deveson bought 11,725 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,611.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,523 shares in the company, valued at $733,993.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,325 shares of company stock worth $1,300,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

