The Cypherfunks Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (FUNK)

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, The Cypherfunks has traded flat against the US dollar. One The Cypherfunks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. The Cypherfunks has a total market capitalization of $77,033.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Cypherfunks alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027600 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000418 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

The Cypherfunks Profile

The Cypherfunks (CRYPTO:FUNK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 48,747,519,945 coins. The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Cypherfunks’ official website is thecypherfunks.com. The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Cypherfunks Coin Trading

The Cypherfunks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Cypherfunks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Cypherfunks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Cypherfunks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Cypherfunks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.