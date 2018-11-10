The Ensign Group (ENSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.87

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 3942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Chad Keetch sold 64,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,875,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $193,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,972 shares of company stock valued at $6,101,157 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 237,738 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

