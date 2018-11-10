Titan Machinery (TITN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,281. The company has a market cap of $340.38 million, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.60. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.08 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 190.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 87.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

