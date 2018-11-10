Tivity Health (TVTY) and BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Critical Survey

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivity Health and BioRestorative Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $556.94 million 2.73 $63.71 million $1.68 22.61 BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 123.75 -$9.44 million N/A N/A

Tivity Health has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health 13.29% 28.25% 13.88% BioRestorative Therapies -9,030.91% N/A -712.11%

Risk and Volatility

Tivity Health has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivity Health and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tivity Health currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

Tivity Health beats BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease. It also develops the ThermoStem program, a pre-clinical program for the treatment of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. In addition, the company provides curved needle device, a needle system with a curved inner cannula that allows access to difficult-to-locate regions for the delivery or removal of fluids and other substances. Further, it offers skin care products under the Stem Pearls brand name. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

