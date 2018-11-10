Tocagen (TOCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 130,944.75%.
Tocagen stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 184,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tocagen by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tocagen by 107.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tocagen during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Tocagen Company Profile
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
