Tocagen (TOCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 130,944.75%.

Tocagen stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 184,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Get Tocagen alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tocagen by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tocagen by 107.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tocagen during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/tocagen-toca-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-22-eps.html.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.