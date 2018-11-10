Todd P. Kelsey Sells 5,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $58.19 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plexus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Plexus by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Plexus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Plexus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

