Tony Pitt Buys 31,559 Shares of 360 Capital Group Ltd (TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) insider Tony Pitt purchased 31,559 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,296.64 ($21,486.98).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, October 29th, Tony Pitt 627,127 shares of 360 Capital Group stock.

TGP stock opened at A$0.94 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/tony-pitt-buys-31559-shares-of-360-capital-group-ltd-tgp-stock.html.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, property investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of property assets. The Group actively invests in direct property assets, property securities, real estate debt and various corporate real estate investments within Australian real estate markets on a private and public equity basis.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.