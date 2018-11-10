TopBuild Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

BLD opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $68,649,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $67,350,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,314,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 74.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 541,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 231,843 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

