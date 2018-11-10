TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (TRYIY) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.273-22.273 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 78,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,126. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $20.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

About TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

