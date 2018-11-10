Toromont Industries (TIH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$64.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$72.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.25.

TIH stock opened at C$58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$46.24 and a twelve month high of C$68.11.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

