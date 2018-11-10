Total Energy Services (TOT) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday.

TOT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.90. The company had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$15.44.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$193.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 0.809999951466945 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.34 per share, with a total value of C$74,844.00. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,250.00. Insiders acquired 118,163 shares of company stock worth $1,354,568 over the last three months.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

