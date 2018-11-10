Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. 54,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,522. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.