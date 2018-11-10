Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

TSQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 138.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 427.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

