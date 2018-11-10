Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $12,703,208.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,348 shares of company stock worth $20,263,980. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

