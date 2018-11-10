Trade Desk (TTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Trade Desk updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.57. 5,932,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,965. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.16.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 26,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $112,685.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,570.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,974 shares of company stock worth $86,922,757. 26.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 106.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 883,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,770.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,358,000 after purchasing an additional 718,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,884,000 after purchasing an additional 564,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $37,534,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 93.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,787,000 after purchasing an additional 266,205 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trade Desk (TTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/trade-desk-ttd-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-06-eps.html.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.