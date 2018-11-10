Traders Buy General Motors (GM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $126.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.93 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Motors had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. General Motors traded down ($0.31) for the day and closed at $36.57

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

