Traders Buy Large Volume of Perrigo Put Options (PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,261 put options on the company. This is an increase of 722% compared to the average volume of 275 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.99 per share, with a total value of $204,768.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,332.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $245,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,983 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 92,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy Large Volume of Perrigo Put Options (PRGO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/traders-buy-large-volume-of-perrigo-put-options-prgo.html.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.