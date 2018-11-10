Traders Buy Shares of Facebook (FB) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $894.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $706.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $187.54 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook traded down ($3.66) for the day and closed at $147.87Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $37,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total transaction of $392,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,571,582 shares of company stock valued at $448,690,663. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $206.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

Get Facebook alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $435.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Arch Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.8% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $65,194,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 420.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after acquiring an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $15,979,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Facebook (FB) on Weakness on Insider Selling” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/traders-buy-shares-of-facebook-fb-on-weakness-on-insider-selling.html.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.