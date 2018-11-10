Traders Buy Shares of FMC (FMC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $109.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.54 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, FMC had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. FMC traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $83.67

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Get FMC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.12 per share, with a total value of $101,018.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,631.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Douglas acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.13 per share, with a total value of $366,052.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 307.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 221.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/traders-buy-shares-of-fmc-fmc-on-weakness.html.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.