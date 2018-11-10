Traders Sell Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)

Traders sold shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $188.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $280.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.86 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Bank of America had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of America traded up $0.33 for the day and closed at $28.87

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/traders-sell-bank-of-america-bac-on-strength-bac.html.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.