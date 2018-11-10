Traders Sell Shares of Travelers Companies (TRV) on Strength (TRV)

Traders sold shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $34.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $88.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.57 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Travelers Companies had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Travelers Companies traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $130.99

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 529,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 521,397 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $42,766,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 489.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

