Trevali Mining (TV) Shares Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trevali Mining traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.49. 1,320,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,208,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TV. CIBC reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$190.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.121379310344828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

