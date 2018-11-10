Tricida (TCDA) Issues Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Tricida stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,502. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

Get Tricida alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $325,589,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $47,840,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $33,329,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $29,652,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $28,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCDA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tricida in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/tricida-tcda-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.