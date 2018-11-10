Triple-S Management (GTS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is the largest managed care company in Puerto Rico, serving approximately one million members across all regions. Triple-S offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare and Reform (similar to Medicaid) markets. In addition to its managed care business, Triple-S provides life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GTS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 691,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $449.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.32). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Triple-S Management’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 69.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

