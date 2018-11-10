Triple-S Management (GTS) Issues Earnings Results

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.32), Morningstar.com reports. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Triple-S Management stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $442.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.12.

GTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

