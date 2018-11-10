Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triton International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Triton International posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triton International.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Triton International stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Triton International has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $64,343,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,000 shares of company stock worth $64,672,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.