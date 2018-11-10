News coverage about TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUWOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.54. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/tullow-oil-plc-adr-tuwoy-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-1-27.html.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.