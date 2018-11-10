Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Receives $31.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPC. MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 27,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $554,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,038.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 597,898 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 55,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. 1,075,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $937.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

