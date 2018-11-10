Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SMIF opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Friday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a twelve month low of GBX 91.75 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

