Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Rivers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

Shares of TRCB stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.51. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 17.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

In related news, Director Charles F. Butrico, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $107,982.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,873 shares of company stock worth $113,520. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 103.3% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

