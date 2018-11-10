Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 115 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO William D. Moss acquired 2,000 shares of Two Rivers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,295.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,873 shares of company stock valued at $113,520. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRCB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $331,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRCB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $129.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.51. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

