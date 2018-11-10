U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,420,610 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

