UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (CS) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

CS stock opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Wednesday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

