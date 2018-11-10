UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €29.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.48 ($40.09).

Shares of EVK opened at €26.72 ($31.07) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

