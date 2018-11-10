UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (G24) a €43.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.10 ($51.28) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.06 ($51.24).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €36.80 ($42.79) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52 week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

