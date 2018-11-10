UBS Group Analysts Give Societe Generale (GLE) a €44.00 Price Target

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cfra set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Societe Generale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.86 ($51.00).

GLE stock opened at €45.19 ($52.55) on Thursday. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

