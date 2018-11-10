Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.40.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.12. 1,551,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,248. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $312.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.