Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Receives GBX 1,734 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,734 ($22.66).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ultra Electronics to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

ULE traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,416 ($18.50). 158,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,231 ($29.15).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

