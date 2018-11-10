Unigestion Holding SA Has $5.78 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,636 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.26% of Sally Beauty worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,075,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,919,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after acquiring an additional 97,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 65.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 783,382 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $21.75 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

