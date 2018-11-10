Unilever (ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,650

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price objective (up from GBX 3,960 ($51.74)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,369.85 ($57.10).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 69.50 ($0.91) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,146.50 ($54.18). 2,836,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.55).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

