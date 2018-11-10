Unio Capital LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Unio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,066.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $980.64 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $760.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,244.09, for a total transaction of $7,078,872.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,298,807.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,621 shares of company stock valued at $102,660,942. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

