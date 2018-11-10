Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. Unique Fabricating updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

Unique Fabricating stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 32,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,945. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 274.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the second quarter worth $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 58.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/unique-fabricating-ufab-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.