Urogen Pharma (URGN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

URGN stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 94,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,176. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $638.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.39.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.25). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 470.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,285.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 147,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 67,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.