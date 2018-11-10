US Bancorp DE Has $8.80 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 189,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $154.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

