USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAT. ValuEngine lowered USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

USA Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,409. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in USA Technologies by 1,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in USA Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 811,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in USA Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,382,000 after purchasing an additional 337,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,044,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

