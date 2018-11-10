Usca Ria LLC Invests $218,000 in KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Stock

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 276,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $23.79 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.39 million. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 25,773 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,185 in the last 90 days.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

