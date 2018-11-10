Usca Ria LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE:INN opened at $11.67 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,001,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,109.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

