Valhi (NYSE:VHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 235.99% and a net margin of 14.44%.

Valhi stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 256,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.54. Valhi has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Get Valhi alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Several brokerages have commented on VHI. ValuEngine lowered Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/valhi-vhi-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.